One Piece’s Anime Just Revived A Massive Debate About One Of Its Heroes

One Piece’s Levely arc shocked fans everywhere when Shanks appeared on Mary Geoise to speak with the Five Elders. For years, people speculated about Shanks’ motives and whether he was a villain, but those theories subsided with the revelation of Shanks’ twin brother, Shamrock, as most people assumed it was actually him in that scene instead of Shanks.

Ever since the Elbaph arc, it seemed that Shamrock was the one who spoke with the Five Elders and Shanks was still a good person. That, of course, makes it even more surprising that a recent announcement for the One Piece anime would completely throw that out the window, making it even harder to tell how Shanks’ arc will go.

How One Piece Brought Back Its Biggest Shanks Debate

To hype up One Piece volume #113 in Japan, it was revealed that Figarland Shamrock would be voiced by Kenjiro Tsuda, but Shanks’ voice actor is Shuichi Ikeda, and that’s who spoke to the Five Elders, so if Shanks and Shamrock have different voice actors, that means it still could have been Shanks who was at Mary Geoise.

Shanks’ status as an Emperor and his past with Roger make him someone the Five Elders would want to talk to, and in One Piece chapter #1152, it’s implied that Shanks used to be a Holy Knight, as well. There are plenty of ways to tie Shanks to the Five Elders, and this voice actor reveal sells that even further.

That being said, the anime staff could have either changed their minds about how to depict Shamrock, or, most likely, they didn’t know about the twist and now have to pivot into a new direction. Whatever the case, there are plenty of ways for Shamrock to have been in the Levely arc, and hopefully, things will be explained soon.

Why One Piece’s Shanks Twist Would Be Great For The Story

At this point, there’s no reason to believe that Shanks is a villain, but making him someone who would work with the Five Elders in some capacity would sell him as something of a morally gray figure. That, in turn, could add a lot of depth to his character, something he desperately needs after decades of relative irrelevance.

Shanks’ character is one of the biggest mysteries in One Piece, and making him someone tied to the World Government would be a great way of exploring that. Even with the reveal of Shamrock’s voice actor, there still isn’t anything definitive, but at least for right now, it remains one of the best theories to discuss within One Piece’s fandom.