New One Piece Preview Hypes Elbaph’s Biggest Anime Debut

One Piece is making landfall on Elbaph with the next episode of the anime, and the first look trailer for the episode is hyping up the arc’s biggest character debut yet. One Piece has been in the midst of the Elbaph arc ever since the anime returned for new episodes earlier this month as part of the Spring 2026 anime schedule, but the first few episodes of the arc thus far have seen Luffy and the Straw Hats fighting their way out of a mysterious kingdom built out of blocks. That’s all going to change soon.

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One Piece saw Luffy and the others breaking out of the block kingdom at the end of the latest episode, and that means they are finally going to make landfall on the proper Elbaph itself. Now making it to the legendary home of the giants, there’s also a major character that has been hyped up as part of the arc this entire time as well. With the mysterious Loki teased to be finally making his anime debut with the next episode, check out the preview for One Piece Episode 1160 below.

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One Piece Episode 1160 is titled “An Encounter on a Snowfield – Loki, the Accursed Prince” and will be making its debut on May 3rd in Japan. The episode will then be quickly made available for streaming with Crunchyroll the same day, but will then be made available with Netflix at a later date this month. As for what to expect from the episode, the preview begins to tease it as such, “Bursting out of the Block Kingdom, the Straw Hats are met with an expansive landscape of snow and a colossal suspension bridge.”

“Is what awaits them heaven or hell?” the trailer teases. “As Luffy ventures forth on his own, the source of an ominous roar is revealed.” As for that ominous roar, it belongs to Loki, who is outright named in the episode title itself. Voiced by Yuichi Nakamura (Satoru Gojo in Jujutsu Kaisen), it’s a character that fans have been especially excited to see in action as he’s the most important new addition to the series in Eiichiro Oda’s original manga version of the Elbaph arc. Thankfully, it won’t be long until the anime shows us why.

Who Is Loki in One Piece?

Courtesy of Toei Animation

It’s a little tough to explain Loki’s importance without getting into spoilers, but he does serve as the focal point of the Elbaph Arc. Much like other One Piece arcs in the past, there usually is one major character that makes some kind of connection with Luffy that plays an integral part in how the arc unfolds. Sometimes these characters are so important that they continue to be a part of the series going forward, or might even join the Straw Hat crew. That’s something fans are hoping for with Loki.

It’s tough to say where Loki’s going to end up especially as Oda’s Elbaph arc is continuing to unfold to this day, but the anime is just scratching the surface of the giant character. It’s likely going to bring him to a whole new realm of notoriety, but we’ll have to see how the anime decides to use him going forward from this debut.

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