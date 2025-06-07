New Ghost In The Shell Teases Summer Reveal

Since Ghost In The Shell first hit theaters in 1995, the franchise has been a premiere example of how the anime medium has been able to change the animation game. Since Major Kusanagi’s original animated appearance, the franchise from creator Masamune Shirow has returned several times via new incarnations. In a shocking reveal, Science SARU (Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, Devilman Crybaby) has already announced a new anime adaptation of the franchise and is planning to drop a major reveal this summer at Anime Expo 2025. Considering the impact that Ghost In The Shell has had on the world, this news will be something to watch next month.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Ghost In The Shell panel at this year’s Anime Expo is promising some big reveals for the technologically advanced story. Taking place on July 3rd at 5:15PM Pacific Time, here’s how the major convention describes the event, “The return to a legendary cyberpunk sci-fi anime by Shirow Masamune will be launched in 2026. The leading animation studio Science SARU will be presenting a new project “THE GHOST IN THE SHELL”. Producers and other members of the production team will discuss the content of the anime and production status of the project along with other updates.”

Ghost In The Shell Creator Speaks

Science Saru

Earlier this year, Masamune Shirow shared his thoughts regarding the upcoming Science SARU production that appears to look the most like the source material of any anime adaptation to date. Here’s what Shirow had to say, “Anime adaptation-wise, this new THE GHOST IN THE SHELL marks the fourth version following those by Oshii, Kamiyama, and Kise. Alternatively, if we separate GHOST IN THE SHELL and Innocence, categorize the S.A.C. series into Seasons 1, 2, and Solid State Society, divide ARISE into its own series along with The New Movie, and split SAC_2045 into Seasons 1 and 2, this would be the tenth adaptation overall.”

Shirow continued, “Considering the shift in production staff, one could even consider this the first installment of a second generation. The original manga is quite old, so I ask for your understanding on that point (sorry!). That said, I sincerely hope this will once again be an enjoyable visual experience in some form.”

Alongside Science SARU, the likes of Bandai Namco Filmworks, Kodansha and Production I.G. are all assisting in creating this new take on Major Kusanagi. Considering the breadth of the anime franchise, it makes sense that it would be all hands on deck when it comes to a new anime focusing on Ghost In The Shell. While a release date has yet to be revealed, this fact might change when this year’s Anime Expo dives into the upcoming series next month.

Want to see what the future holds for Major Kusanagi? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on Ghost In The Shell and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.