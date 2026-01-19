Ghost in The Shell Director Reveals Next Anime Project (And It’s a Classic Series Revival)

Mamoru Oshii’s work in the anime industry is nothing to sneeze at, and this isn’t just due to directing the legendary anime film Ghost in the Shell. Oshii was also responsible for creating other anime adaptations, including Urusei Yatsura, Angel’s Egg, Patlabor, and more. The prolific director isn’t looking to stop creating anime projects in the future, as a new mech anime has been announced. While the Mobile Suit Gundam series might be the premier franchise for this sort of anime, there remains one series that is an anime classic and is set to return later this year.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Armored Trooper Votoms: Die Graue Hexe, aka Armored Trooper Votoms: The Gray Witch, has been announced with Mamoru Oshii directing the upcoming project. Set to arrive later this year as a part of Sunrise’s 50th Anniversary celebration, Production I.G. is working with the production house in revisiting this classic anime adventure. Alongside releasing a new trailer for the upcoming project, a new website was erected to hype the anime arriving this year. Unfortunately, if you want to revisit the original anime that started it all, that will be a little difficult. Previously, Armored Trooper Votoms housed its anime adaptation on HIDIVE, but now, the original series can’t be streamed legally in North America. Hopefully, the Armored Troopers will air their original series somewhere to coincide with the new project’s release.

Play video

What Are The Armored Trooper Votoms?

Sunrise

If you never watched the original mech series that first landed in 1983, here’s an official description for the anime series that kicked off this robot universe: “The series revolves around Chirico Cuvie, a battle-worn soldier who accidentally becomes involved in a mission to steal military secrets from allied forces. However, during the mission, he discovers that the real reason behind the assignment is a beautiful woman locked inside a container. Barely escaping alive and running from his own army, he’ll have to fight to unravel the truth behind the betrayal, the mysterious woman, and the conspirators who will do anything to silence him.”

At present, it has yet to be revealed if The Gray Witch will be a revival of the original series, a reboot, or something else entirely. The original series garnered four seasons and quite a few original video animations to expand on this universe, so there is a strong fanbase that remembers the adventures of the Armored Troopers. While Mamoru Oshii might be best known for adapting the adventure of Major Kusanagi, his previous work with mech series like Patlabor makes him a good fit for this robot-filled universe. Aside from focusing on the Armored Troopers in 2026, Sunrise is currently releasing episodes of the new Ronin Warriors while also planning to dive into the tale of Mao.

What do you think of this new take on the Armored Troopers arriving later this year? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!

Via Armored Trooper Votoms: The Gray Witch Official Website