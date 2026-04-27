Street Fighter 6’s Latest Leaks Could Change The Series Forever

The last character in Street Fighter 6‘s third Character Pass DLC, Ingrid, is due to release sometime in Summer 2026, with an expected fourth wave of fighters to be announced soon. While there has been no information regarding a fourth Character Pass, the impressive ongoing success of Street Fighter 6 has almost guaranteed that more characters are on their way. In fact, a prominent source has leaked what could be the next round of fighters, and their identity could be ground-breaking for the fighting game series.

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The latest Character Pass for Street Fighter 6 largely included figures from the franchise’s history, such as the grappler Alex, Capcom Fighting Evolution‘s Ingrid, SF4‘s C. Viper, and the iconic Muay-Thai fighter Sagat. Although there have been controversies surrounding some characters, they have largely been received well, with gameplay evolutions from their previous iterations. The success of all three DLC packages for this fighting game have led to many fans desiring their favorite characters return, but the leaked Character Pass might turn things in a different direction.

Street Fighter 6’s Leaks For Its Season 4 Characters Include Tifa From Final Fantasy 7

Courtesy of Square Enix

In an unlikely turn of events, leaks from Reddit’s GamingLeaksAndRumors page have suggested that Tifa from Final Fantasy 7 might be one of the playable characters in Street Fighter 6‘s fourth DLC Character Pass. Once again, the Character Pass is slated to release four character over a set period of time, with other figures from the series returning as well. The full leak listed the following characters as part of the upcoming DLC:

Vega (aka “Claw”)

Mike Haggar

Gouken

Tifa

Vega is one of the four Heavenly King bosses from the original Street Fighter 2, alongside Balrog, M. Bison, and Sagat. Sometimes known as “Claw,” Vega is known for their signature gloved claw, acrobatic movements, and porcelain mask covering and protecting their handsome features. This vain fighter has been a series mainstay, so their inclusion in new DLC isn’t all too surprising. However, other characters like Gouken are, as they are Ryu and Ken’s former master who has only been playable in Street Fighter 4.

Haggar and Tifa are the most shocking choices for this Character Pass, but Haggar would almost be considered overdue. Many characters from the Final Fight series have been adopted into Street Fighter, including Guy and Cody in multiple games. Haggar has also been in the Marvel vs. Capcom series before, so he would be no stranger to a Capcom fighting game. Tifa, on the other hand, would be the first true guest character ever added to Street Fighter that wasn’t originally included or from a fighting game of any kind.

Previous Guest Characters In Street Fighter Have Always Been Adjacent To Its World

This leak comes from the same source that predicted M. Bison, Terry Bogard, Mai Shiranui, and Elena as the DLC characters for Street Fighter 6‘s second Character Pass. Those characters were already shocking enough, with Terry and Mai being the first “guest” characters the series had ever had. However, the inclusion of Terry and Mai in games like Capcom vs SNK and Capcom vs SNK 2 in the past made their addition almost seamless, as they had a history with the characters from Street Fighter.

Although not proven to be true yet, Tifa would be revolutionary pick for DLC that defies the series’ traditions. Unlike Haggar, Poison, or even Kimberly adopting fighting styles from Capcom series outside of Street Fighter, Tifa is truly from a completely separate universe. Without the idea of games like King of Fighters, Fatal Fury, or Final Fight all existing in a shared world, Tifa is the first character who arrives from a landscape not adjacent to the “Earth” in which Capcom games tend to occupy.

Tifa’s Addition Might Lead To More True Guest Characters In Street Fighter’s Future

Courtesy of Capcom

Tifa is an extraordinary guest character for any fighting game, although some fans have been anticipating her arrival in Tekken 8 more than Street Fighter 6. The Tekken series recent expansions into guest characters have included Final Fantasy characters too, such as Noctis and Clive from Final Fantasy 15 and 16 respectively. If anything, Tifa’s inclusion in Street Fighter 6 could be a gateway for more guests to appear in the series, similarly to how Akuma did the same to the Tekken franchise back in Tekken 7.

Tifa’s brawling fighting style fits well into games like Street Fighter and Tekken, but her unorthodox guest appearance could shake up Capcom’s series for years to come. If the leaks are true, every fan of Street Fighter will have to wonder if DLC will include characters from other franchises. Whether it’s another Final Fantasy character or other combative faces from other series, Tifa expands possibilities far beyond normal expectations.

Many fans are divided on these leaks so far, even in regards to the characters besides Tifa included within the fourth Character Pass. As Street Fighter 6 continues to be one of the most popular fighting games out right now, it may push the boundaries on what has defined the series further, changing how players view Street Fighter for generations to come.

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