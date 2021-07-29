Voltron Carbotix Series Figure Is Over-The-Top In Every Way

If you love Voltron - like really, really love Voltron - you might be interested in adding the Blitzway x 5Pro Studio Carbotix Series Voltron figure to your collection. Basically, it's the Voltron figure that you dreamed about as a kid, with a price tag to match.

Before we get to the price, let's talk about what you're getting. The articulated figure stands roughly 15-inches tall when it Voltron mode, but it can also be broken down into lion mode. Blitzway notes the following about the lion build:

"In order to perfectly reproduce the Voltron that appears in the anime, Blitzway carefully analyzed the five lions. Free-moving joints that could reproduce their dynamic poses in the animation, while maintaining perfect proportions while in their lion states. It has been made possible to maintain perfect proportions without losing shape even when the five lions are combined to form Voltron."

The set also includes tons of weapons for both lion and Voltron modes, pilots in the cockpits, pilot figures for display, and a display base that can be used for Voltron and lion modes that includes storage space for the weapon accessories. You can take a closer look in the image gallery below.

If you're game for this Voltron figure and have some cash burning a hole in your pocket, you can pre-order it here at Entertainment Earth for $699.99 with free shipping in the US. You won't be charged until it ships, and Entertainment Earth isn't taking a down payment on it, so you might want to lock one down with no risk while you have the chance. Even at this price it appears that they are selling fast.

The Voltron: Defender of the Universe Carbotix Series figure is set to ship in February 2022.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.