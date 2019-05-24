Nichijou: My Ordinary Life Previews English Dub Cast in New Clip

Nichijou: My Ordinary Life has greatly expanded beyond its initial cult following as the series’ humor and visual comedy has been perfect for fans looking for the perfect .gif or image to respond to someone’s hilarious joke online. But while the anime has been around for a long time, it’s never had a proper English dub release of its own and fans were starting to wonder if it was ever going to get one.

Luckily, Funimation confirmed earlier this year that Nichijou: My Ordinary Life will finally be getting an English dub release alongside the upcoming Blu-ray and DVD release of the series. Now fans have their first preview for how the English dub is turning out, and you can check it out in the video above!

Videos by ComicBook.com

This preview clip features Monica Rial as the friendly robot Nano Shinonome and Jad Saxton as her professor creator, Hakase Shinonome, as the two figure out what to do with a stray cat. Scheduled for a release on July 23rd this year, Nichijou: My Ordinary Life‘s complete collection will run interested fans $45.49 USD. It compiles the series’ 26 episodes in both an English dub and its original Japanese with English subtitles.

Much of the details behind the English dub of the series are being kept under wraps at the moment, but Funimation may continue to reveal more of its cast with neat little preview clips like this. Fans are curious as to how the series will adapt many of the shows’ dialogue heavy jokes and whether or not they will translate into another language in the same way, but with the subtitled release showing that it’s doable it shouldn’t be too high of a hurdle for the dub.

Originally created by Keiichi Arawi for Kadokawa’s Shonen Ace magazine in 2006, Nichijou: My Ordinary Life is a gag manga which follows the everyday lives of its characters without much focus on the story. The series was adapting into an anime running for 26 episodes, and has been licensed by Funimation for an English release.

The series is described as such, “Follow the adventures of three ordinary girls as they learn their most important lessons the hard way. Meanwhile, a pocket-sized professor makes life difficult for a robot who just wants to be normal. But normal is the last thing you can expect in a town where salmon falls from the sky. In fact, the only thing you can count on is your friends, but even they are totally weird.”