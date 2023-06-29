Nimona Creator ND Stevenson Jokes She-Ra Crossover Would Bring "Chaos"

Netflix's Nimona just dropped, and the series -- based on the graphic novel by ND Stevenson -- has more than a little shared DNA with She-Ra and the Princesses of Power, the cult-favorite animated series that ran on the platform from 2018 until 2020. Stevenson, who developed the 2018 version of She-Ra, is also bringing his own graphic novel to life, and so of course, fans are wondering about the relative compatibility of the swords, sorcery, and girl power-centric worlds of the two shows. Stevenson says it would be "chaos" to try and cross the two over -- although it doesn't seem like chaos is something that is automatically a bad thing in context.

The new series debuted last week, and centers on a shape-shifting teen in a medieval world that also has elements of technology and mysticism in it. So, there's already a lot going on even before you throw in the big lore and even bigger personalities of the She-Ra characters.

"Oh my God. I don't think the world would survive," Stevenson joked. "I think that there would be a catastrophic...Yeah, that would be a lot of chaos in one place, but I think they'd get along. I think they would definitely burn something down, but they'd get along very well."

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power rebooted the classic 1985 cartoon. First born from the Masters of the Universe franchise, She-Ra stood in as the female counterpart to He-Man in the 1980s. Created by Larry DeTillio and J. Michael Straczynski, She-Ra has become a favorite pop culture icon, and DreamWorks revitalized her by reimagining her origins through Stevenson's show.

The show followed Adora, a teenage orphan from the Planet Etheria, who discovers she is a Princess of Power. After learning about her She-Ra alter-ego, she begins gathering all the separated Princesses of Power in order to liberate her planet from Hordak and his sinister Horde.

You can see the official synopsis for Nimona below.

A Knight is framed for a crime he didn't commit and the only person who can help him prove his innocence is Nimona, a shape-shifting teen who might also be a monster he's sworn to kill. Set in a techno-medieval world unlike anything animation has tackled before, this is a story about the labels we assign to people and the shapeshifter who refuses to be defined by anyone.

Nimona is now available to stream on Netflix.