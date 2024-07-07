Ninja Scroll Returning to Theaters for 30th Anniversary

The 1990s were responsible for giving fans some of the biggest anime stories in the history of the medium. Anime fans had a wealth of releases including Trigun, Perfect Blue, Ghost In The Shell, Princess Mononoke, Sailor Moon, Dragon Ball Z, and One Piece are just a few examples of franchises that debuted in this decade. Ninja Scroll was a major example of an anime property that hit the silver screen in the ’90s and to celebrate its thirtieth anniversary, Jubei’s tale is set to return to theaters. Anime Expo shared the details when it came to Ninja Scroll’s big comeback.

Ninja Scroll was popular enough to receive a sequel, which arrived years following the movie’s release in a television series, Ninja Scroll: The Series. Despite still touted as an extremely influential anime property, there has been no word on Jubei returning in either a continuation or reboot of the franchise. If you want to learn more details about Ninja Scroll’s theatrical return, you can read below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Ninja Scroll Will Return

Here’s how the upcoming event describes the Ninja Scroll anniversary celebration, “The 30th anniversary theatrical release of NINJA SCROLL is part of Iconic Events Releasing’s 2024-2025 AX Cinema Nights series and will screen in over 500 U.S. theaters on September 11, 12 & 15 and be presented in both Japanese with English subtitles and English dub. AX Cinema Nights is a year-round movie event series celebrating the best new and classic anime films by bringing them to theaters across North America. It provides the passionate fan community with immersive and unforgettable experiences beyond the annual Anime Expo. Iconic Events Releasing will announce the remaining line-up of AX Cinema Nights later this summer.”

If you’ve never seen one of the anime films that helped introduce many to the anime medium, “When Jubei saves a young ninja woman from the unthinkable, he assumes that’s the end of it. To his surprise, it’s only just the beginning. Together, the two investigate the mysterious deaths of an entire village which uncovers a conspiracy of demonic proportions! Getting closer to the truth, the demonic forces will stop at nothing to silence Jubei and his companion for good!”

Want to stay up to date on the brutal journey of Jubei hitting theaters once again? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook for all the latest updates on Ninja Scroll.