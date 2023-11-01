Noragami Final Chapter Announced

It looks like the end is coming for one of manga's most beloved series. After years in print, Noragami has finally put a date on its finale. Creator Adachi Toka will end Noragami with chapter 109, and the update will go live in just a few months.

The report comes courtesy of Kodansha as Noragami has announced its finale. It turns out the series will wrap on January 6, 2024 with chapter 109. According to the latest reports, this Noragami finale will be 45 pages total, and it will be given color pages to boot.

If you are not familiar with Noragami, you should know Toka has been working on the series since late 2010. This means the manga will wrap after more than 13 years of publication. With 26 volumes under its belt, the Kodansha series has been a popular read with fans, and its finale will hopefully given some much-needed resolution to Yato, Hiyori, and Yukine.

Plus, you know the finale of Noragami is going to kickstart petitions for its anime to return. If you did not know, Noragami will given an impressive anime run by Bones back in March 2014. A second season was released a year later, but Noragami has not been given a new season since 2015. Once its manga is over, Noragami deserves another shot at television. So if you want to see what Noragami had to offer in its first two seasons, you can find the show streaming on Crunchyroll right now. For more details on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Yato is a homeless god. He doesn't even have a shrine, not to mention worshippers! So to achieve his ambitious goals, he's set up a service to help those in need (for a small fee), hoping he'll eventually raise enough money to build himself the lavish temple of his dreams. Of course, he can't afford to be picky, so Yato accepts all kinds of jobs, from finding lost kittens to helping a student overcome bullies at school."

What do you think about this latest update on Noragami? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!