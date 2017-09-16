North Korea Apparently Has His Own ‘Dragon Ball’ Series

Earlier this week it was reported that Kim Jong Un was a Manchester United fan, however, it has now been revealed that he is also a Dragon Ball fan as well. This information was discovered through a North Korean travel agency, who Tweeted information about their version of Dragon Ball.

North Korean Travel Specialists JS Tours have been Tweeting regularly to try and entice Japanese tourists to come and visit the country. The Tweets say “North Korea is a safe country! No terrorism, no thieving, no earthquakes.” Let’s just say “safe” isn’t the word many people in Japan would use to describe North Korea at the moment, especially since they launched a missile over their country a few days ago.

However, JS Tours still persists with trying to attract Japanese tourists, saying that their anime “The Boy General” is similar to Dragon Ball and popular for all ages. We probably shouldn’t use North Korean critics to judge how good the show is, however; if it is just like Dragon Ball, it must be good.

After doing some research on the series, it turns out that Vice has said that The Boy General is filled with North Korean propaganda. Despite that, it might actually be a good watch though, for a variety of reasons. The Boy General has only recently released its first episode in over two decades- only now, the animation is quite different, as the main hero character is all grown up.

The Boy General is a story about a boy who fights off Japanese and Chinese invaders during the ancient kingdom of Goguryeo, which ruled over North Korea and parts of China from the 1st century BC, all the way through to the 7th century AC. The original 50 episode run of the show ended in 1997 and was extremely popular.

Most of the episodes for the series can now be found on YouTube, with the first episode being here below, for all Dragon Ball fans who want to see how similar it is to their favorite anime.