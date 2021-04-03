Obey Me Anime Announced

The world of video games has often worked as a medium that has given birth to plenty of anime series, and vice versa, and the popular dating game app, Obey Me, will be getting its own anime this summer, showing the story of seven devil brothers that are attending an academy tailor-made for supernatural beings. Obey Me released a special video to celebrate the occasion, giving fans an idea of what this property based on a mobile game will look like when it hits the small screen this summer as an anime series.

The voice cast for the anime of Obey Me, which will have the voice actors from the game reprising their roles as the seven demonic brothers include Kazuya Yamashita as Lucifer, Hirotaka Kobayashi as Mammon, Satoshi Kada as Leviathan, Shinya Sumi as Satan, Miura Ayme as Asmodeus, Kyohei Yaguchi as Beelzebub, and Satoshi Onishi as Belphegor.

To celebrate the occasion, Obey Me's Official Twitter Account shared a brand new video that shows off the animation style as well as one of the musical themes that will help bring these mobile game characters to life in the upcoming project that is set to hit the small screens later this summer:

Obey Me is just one of a long line of video games that would eventually find their way to the world of anime, with franchises such as Persona, Steins Gate, and of course Pokemon helping to bridge the gap between the two mediums.

