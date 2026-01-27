One of Netflix’s Biggest 2026 Anime Reveals Release Date

Netflix is set to have a big year for anime in 2026, with the streaming service set to wade further into anime worlds such as Beastars, Pokemon Horizons, Cosmic Princess Kaguya, and many more. When it comes to action-packed anime, however, one stands above the rest on the streaming service, at least in terms of overall ratings. The son of the ogre might not hit the same levels as KPop Demon Hunters, but his hard-hitting series is planning a comeback, and the release date for his next chapter has arrived. Rather than facing a caveman or his father, it’s time for the muscle-bound brawler to fight a samurai.

Baki-Dou: The Invincible Samurai is the next chapter in Baki Hanma’s life and is set to arrive on Netflix next month on February 26th. Following Baki’s defeat of his father to become the new strongest creature in the world, the legendary, true-life figure Miyamoto Musashi is returning from the grave to find new combatants to battle. Rather than needing to wait weekly to see each installment drop, all thirteen episodes of the sequel anime will arrive on the 26th, though based on the source material, you might want to space out the installments thanks to the heart-pounding conflicts. You can check out the latest poster for Baki’s big comeback below.

Baki’s Past, Present, And Future

When last we left Baki, he had finally achieved the goal he had been trying to knock out for his entire life. Throughout Baki The Grappler, the titular character has stated that he was only becoming strong to defeat Yujiro Hanma. Now that he is the strongest in the world, it will be interesting to see what gets him fighting against the resurrected samurai. For those who might not know, Musashi was a real swordsman who traveled Japan and was undefeated throughout his career. Rest assured, this take on the long-dead warrior will be much different from the real-world iteration.

Baki’s fight against Miyamoto isn’t the final fight that the manga protagonist participated in on the printed page. Following this fight, the star of the series would fight against a legendary sumo fighter, brought back in a similar fashion as the swordsman. While this fight hasn’t been confirmed to reach Netflix, the popularity of the Baki The Grappler might mean that it will only be a matter of time before we see this one hit the small screen.

Most recently, Baki the Grappler’s manga has been focusing on Baki’s half-brother, Jack Hanma. While Baki has defeated his brother in battle in the past, and Jack suffered a major defeat at the hands of the caveman Pickle, he is looking to avenge himself and reach a new level of strength. Despite the series running for decades, creator Keisuke Itagaki doesn’t appear to be slowing down any time soon with the franchise he first started in the 1980s.

