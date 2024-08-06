The Promised Neverland Hypes 8th Anniversary With New Art

The Promised Neverland brought its story to a close by seeing Emma, Norman, and Ray completing their journey as they were pursued by horrific beings that were looking to chow down on human flesh. The popularity of the franchise helped to not only give the series its own anime adaptation but it also received a live-action feature-length film in Japan. Despite the anime series ending its second season in 2021, the franchise routinely takes the chance to celebrate its anniversaries and this year’s eighth anniversary is no different. New art has arrived online that once again brings together the children of Grace Field House.

The Promised Neverland’s first anime season was one that is considered legendary by many anime fans. It introduced anime viewers to a world where humans were considered cattle by the monsters that were running the show. Unfortunately, the second season was also considered by many anime viewers as one that fumbled the ball. Many fans felt that Emma, Norman, and Ray’s story was one that didn’t get the chance to breathe as much as it had in the manga. With many anime franchises receiving revivals in recent years, perhaps we’ll one day see The Promised Neverland do the same.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Promised Neverland Turns 8

Here’s what the official Promised Neverland social media account had to say, “Today marks the 8th anniversary of the start of serialization. Thank you for loving my work for so long!We received a commemorative illustration from Izumi-sensei! And what’s more, there are other celebratory events…An overseas TV version is also in the works! Please look forward to it!”

https://x.com/yakuneba_staff/status/1818829001814950239

If you haven’t had the opportunity to catch the first, and only, two seasons of The Promised Neverland, they are available to stream on Crunchyroll. Here’s how the streaming service describes the story of Emma, Norman, and Ray, “The one adored as the mother is not the real parent. The people living here together are not actual siblings.The Gracefield House is where orphaned children live. An irreplaceable home where 38 siblings and Mom live happy lives, even with no blood relations.However, their everyday life suddenly came to an abrupt end one day…”

Want to see what the future holds for Grace Field House? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook for the latest updates on The Promised Neverland.