Shonen Jump’s Most Disappointing Anime Loses Major Streaming Platform

Ever since it was launched in 1968, Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine has serialized several iconic series, including Dragon Ball, One Piece, Naruto, Bleach, and many more. WSJ eventually became the best-selling manga magazine of all time, and even now, it continues to stay on top with several hit series such as Jujutsu Kaisen, Demon Slayer, and My Hero Academia that redefine modern shonen. The magazine is home to so many incredible series that gained even further popularity thanks to their anime adaptations. However, even some of the most renowned manga series have seen their fair share of worst adaptations without ever getting an anime that did the story justice. One such example is The Promised Neverland, written by Kaiu Shirai and illustrated by Posuka Demizu.

Thanks to its exceptional mystery and thriller elements, complemented by a gritty and intense art style, the manga didn’t take long to catch readers’ eyes. It even won the Shogakukan Manga Award in 2018, followed by several more nominations and accolades. Unfortunately, the same can’t be said about the anime adaptation by CloverWorks, which debuted in 2019. While the first season only had minimal changes from the manga, which were overlooked, Season 2, which was released in 2021, was a massive blunder. Fans were so disappointed that there’s still an inside joke about the story never getting a second season. Five years after the second season’s debut, the anime lost a major streaming home in 2026.

The Promised Neverland Was Removed From HIDIVE This Month

Image Courtesy of CloverWorks

The official website of HIDIVE released a list of anime series coming and leaving the platform in January 2026. Among the major changes happening in the platform, one of them is that The Promised Neverland won’t be available starting January 8th. A few more shows are also leaving the platform, including Wizard Barristers, Mysteria Friends, and KAiJU GiRLS BLACK. On the bright side, series such as Black Bullet, Kamigami no Asobi, The Comic Artist and His Assistants, and more will be added this month. The list is only for this month, as it’s certain there will be more changes throughout the rest of the year.

Despite the controversial anime adaptation, The Promised Neverland’s first season is still considered one of the best and highly recommended. The anime won’t be releasing a sequel since the story was already wrapped up in the second season, although it didn’t remain faithful to the manga. The story diverged significantly from the manga, even to the point of skipping arcs and changing the storyline in order to wrap up the story in the second season.

After losing this platform, the series will still be available on Crunchyroll, Hulu, and Disney+. The story concluded in 2020, so you can read all the chapters on the official apps of Manga Plus and Shonen Jump. The manga is also available on the official Viz Media website, where you can also find links to buy the physical and digital copies of all 20 volumes of the story.

