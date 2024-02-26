One Piece Cosplay Fires It Up With Ace

One Piece has a few characters who have had a massive impact on the series like Ace, and one awesome cosplay is helping to heat him back up! First introduced to Eiichiro Oda's manga and anime franchise as Luffy's brother who went out to sea before him, Ace ended up being at the center of some of the biggest developments in the first half of the series. And as the One Piece franchise works its way through the Final Saga of its story, Ace continues to have an impact on what Luffy has planned for his own potential future as well.

One Piece continues to showcase how much Ace still leaves an impression on many characters in the franchise despite losing his life ahead of the New World saga, and it goes to show how big of a character he really was. Luffy makes his choices with the idea of it being something Ace might have done a few times throughout his fights in Wano Country arc and more, and will likely use Ace as a guidepost when things get even fiercer before it all comes to an end.

How to Catch Up With One Piece

One Piece's anime and manga will likely continue to show love to Ace long after his death as the franchise continues, and it won't be long before we get to see a new incarnation of the character with Season 2 of the live-action series now in the works with Netflix. Ace is one of the very important characters the live-action series will be introducing with its take on the Alabasta Saga when it returns to Netflix, but a casting for this very important figure has yet to be announced as of the time of this writing.

You can catch up with the eight episode live-action One Piece now streaming with Netflix, and you can also find the newest arc of the anime, One Piece: Egghead Arc, streaming there as well. If you wanted to catch up with the anime's releases thus far (including more of the OVAs, movies, specials and more), you can also check out One Piece's back catalog (in both Japanese and English language dub) streaming on Crunchyroll.

Where does Ace rank among your favorite characters in One Piece overall? Let us know all of your thoughts about it and everything One Piece in the comments!