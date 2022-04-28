One Piece Once Wanted to Give Ace an Epic Love Story

✖

Ace might be dead but this legacy continues in the Shonen franchise of One Piece, and the editors of some of the past movies for the Shonen franchise have revealed scrapped plans for a film that would have dove into unexpected territory: Ace's love life. Though One Piece: Stampede followed a very different story for the Straw Hats, the original plans were clearly far different from the eventual story that saw some of the biggest pirates of the Grand Line in a mad dash to discover a new treasure.

In discussing One Piece: Stampede, the One Piece editors had this to say:

"The original story is completely different from what we have now, the movie was originally going to be about Ace's unknown love story. After GOld, they realized Oda is taking in too much responsibility with having to work on both the manga and the movie. As a result, Oda has nearly zero input on this movie, he only did what is minimum as the original author and supervisor. And so, Oda gave them a request, he wanted them to do things that are possible because Oda is not involved in things he can't do. That's what led to the early proposal that it'll be a movie with an original story about Ace. The foundation of that story was the Ace novel that was published during that time. It was later changed due to the fact that its going to be a movie to celebrate the twentieth anniversary."

One Piece: Ace's Story can currently be read as both a novel and a manga, with the latter being adapted by the popular mangaka Boichi, who had previously worked on Dr. Stone before that series came to a close. While this story has yet to be adapted to the anime as of yet, it certainly seems as though we'll eventually see this tale be adapted in either the television series or with a movie of its own.

In the anime and manga for One Piece, the War For Wano rages on, with Luffy doing his brother proud by gaining his new transformation, Gear Fifth, and seeking to free the borders of Wano Country.

Do you think we'll eventually see Ace's Story come to the anime? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.

Via EtenBoby