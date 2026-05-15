One Piece Actor Wakana Yamazaki Dies at 61

One Piece has, rightfully so, become a legendary anime franchise, and it’s thanks to the hard work of those behind the scenes, spending countless hours to document the story of the Straw Hat Pirates. While not being a permanent part of the main cast, one voice actor was essential in bringing to life the backstory of the Thousand Sunny’s navigator, Nami, by bringing to life the character Nojiko. Unfortunately, it is with heavy hearts that we report the Japanese voice actor responsible for this role, Wakana Yamazaki, has passed at the age of 61, with both the anime industry and the community in mourning.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In a new statement from her talent agency, Aoni Productions, the unfortunate news of Wakana’s passing was confirmed. “Our affiliated actress, Wakana Yamazaki (61 years old) had been undergoing medical treatment for an illness for some time, but unfortunately, the treatment was ineffective, and he passed away on April 18, 2026. I would like to express my deepest gratitude for the kindness and friendship you extended to me during my lifetime, and I respectfully inform you of this news. Please note that the wake and funeral service were held privately with only close family members present, in accordance with the wishes of the bereaved family. We ask for your understanding.” On top of One Piece, Yamazaki’s acting career has been a significant one in the anime industry.

Remembering Wakana Yamazaki

Toei Animation

While having a major role in One Piece, the voice actor has been a part of more anime franchises than we can count. Besides playing Nojiko, Wakana has had significant roles in franchises including Dragon Ball, Case Closed, Mobile Suit Gundam, Sailor Moon, Lupin the 3rd, and countless others. Following the announcement of Wakana’s passing, Detective Conan creator Gosho Aoyama shared a statement of his own, “To think that I will no longer be able to hear that gentle, reassuring, and so pleasant-to-the-ear voice, which was there by my side as if it were the most natural thing… It makes me very sad.”

Like countless other anime voice actors, Wakana’s roles weren’t strictly confined to the medium. The voice of Nojiko also played big parts in various video games, including Dead or Alive, Battle Arena Toshinden, Xenosaga, Dragon Force, and Ninja Gaiden. Alongside Aoni Productions, Team Ninja released a statement to honor the work of Wakana Yamazaki, “We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Kazana Yamazaki and extend our heartfelt condolences. Ms. Yamazaki portrayed Ayane in the “DEAD OR ALIVE” and “NINJA GAIDEN” series, among other works, gracing us with her presence for many years. In remembrance of her achievements during her lifetime, we sincerely pray for her eternal peace.”

Our thoughts are with the friends and loved ones of Wakana Yamazaki during this difficult time.

Via Aoni Productions