‘One Piece’s Akainu Comes to Life Through This Fiery Cosplay

One Piece is celebrating its 20th Anniversary this year, and Eiichiro Oda has introduced to fans to a wide variety of characters over its long tenure. Fans have brought the series’ characters to life in many ways over its time, but there are a few characters that just are not as popular of a choice as the Straw Hat favorites. But one cosplay artist shook the mold with their take on the fleet admiral of the Marines, Sakazuki.

Bringing the heat to Sakazuki — who went by the alias of “Akainu” before the time-skip — one cosplay truly represents what the character would look like in the real world. You can check it out below.

8月3日(土)に世界コスプレサミット2019の『ワンピース コスプレキンググランプリ』 I’ve entered the international One Piece cosplay grand prix as Sakazuki! In celebration of the 20th anniversary of One Piece!https://t.co/FCShnGoW7y pic.twitter.com/7cJ7vRhaKx — Drefan (@drefancosplay) March 30, 2019

Cosplay Artist @drefancosplay will be entering a international cosplay contest for One Piece‘s 20th Anniversary, and it’s an incredibly strong entry. Not only does his face practically match Sakazuki’s, but his build brings Sakazuki’s intimidating frame into the real world in an impressive way. It just goes to show how strong Oda’s original design is that when cosplayed like this, it truly makes for a fearsome look both on and off the pages of the manga.

Sakazuki was one of the many returning characters brought back to the anime with the Reverie arc of the series, and fans even see him briefly in the latest episode. At lot has happened to him since the New World journeys began, and soon fans will see just a little bit more of what he’s been doing.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.

