One Piece Fans Celebrate Massive 900-Episode Milestone

It might be hard for some to believe, but One Piece has hit one of its biggest milestones yet. Awhile back, readers celebrated the 900th chapter of One Piece, and it seems the same is going one for anime lovers. After all, the TV series just debuted episode 900, and fans are geeking out over the achievement.

This weekend saw the release of a new One Piece episode, and fans were quick to honor it on social media.

One Piece anime has reached a milestone man… 900 episodes! pic.twitter.com/8nETtf8mo9 — Ken Xyro | ᕕ( ᐛ )ᕗ (@KenXyro) September 1, 2019

As you can see below, fans have hit up sites like Twitter and Reddit to share their favorite memories of the One Piece anime to date. Toei Animation has kept a tight grasp on the franchise ever since Monkey D. Luffy decided to embark on a full-on series. This days, One Piece has cracked 900 episodes thanks to the on-going Wano Country arc, and fans say this episode milestone worked perfectly thanks to its story.

Of course, fans are eager to see where the anime goes next and whether episode 1,000 will be included in the Wano Arc. Netizens feel sure the arc’s following story will fold in episode 1,000, but the same cannot be said for the manga. After all, the comic is nearing chapter 1,000 by the week, and One Piece fans are thinking creator Eiichiro Oda won’t let Wano rest until it hits the historic goal.

Are you excited to see how far One Piece has come? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.

