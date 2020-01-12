One Piece Cliffhanger Draws Major Thanos Comparisons

One Piece is good at a great many things and leaving cliffhangers is one of them. Time and again, the franchise has wowed fans with its last-moment reveals, and the anime did so this week. Not long ago, a brand-new episode of One Piece went live, and it was there fans met someone who gave them all the Thanos vibes.

So you can probably guess who it is. If you want to take a guess, now would be the time. After all, there are only a few villains in the anime who could live up to Thanos in terms of grandiose ideas, and most fans can pick out the pirate in question real fast.

Yes, that is right. The culprit is none other than Marshall D. Teach, and the captain went full Thanos in a special scene.

As you can see above, Teach appeared in the final moments of the anime. He ushered in the To Be Continued ending that follows each episode of One Piece. As you can see, the character seems to have grown to giant size, and he’s got some new bling on his hand.

In fact, Teach has some multicolored gems on each finger of his left hand. From pink to yellow to blue and more, there are plenty of colors for fans to enjoy. The look might even be pretty if it were not for his attitude, and fans cannot help but to compare the jewelry to the Infinity Gauntlet. The all-powerful glove was a symbol of Thanos’ power in the same way these rings do for Teach. So for the sake of the Grand Line, let’s hope there is no supernatural powers behind these rings like there are with the Infinity Gems.

Did you catch this reference? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

