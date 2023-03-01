One Piece Anime Hit With Sudden Delay

One Piece's anime has officially kicked off the climax of the Wano Country arc with its latest slate of episodes, but now fans will have to wait just a bit longer for the next episode of the series as the anime has been hit with a sudden delay! The war across Onigashima is now more serious than ever as the final fights of the war are being set in place. Luffy and Kaido have kicked off their third and final round on the roof of the Skull Dome, and the rest of the fights across the island are now being set into place.

One Piece's latest episodes have seen the final major fights of the war either settle or get into their full action, and that's made each new episode of the series all the more tough to wait for. That's going to be true for the wait for the next episode as the preview for Episode 1054 of One Piece has also announced that the anime will be taking a two week break overseas. Meaning that it won't be out until much later into March, on Saturday, March 19th.

How to Watch One Piece Episode 1054

Episode 1054 of One Piece will be airing on March 19th overseas following a two week break. Titled "Death to Your Partner! Killer's Deadly Gamble!" the promo teases the the next major fight seen in the next episode as such, "Killer is cornered by a crafty trap! The Kid is dying, consumed by a spell! Both struggling in a negative spiral, and all that comes to mind is the oath they swore when they split up. In order to live up to the trust he earned and the promise, Killer takes a big chance with Kid's life on the line!"

As the promo teases, we'll see more of Killer and Kid's fights across Onigashima, and those are just two more of the final fights being set into place as Luffy continues to fight against Kaido on the roof of the Skull dome. It might be a longer wait before we get to see the next episode of the anime, but it's clear that it will be full action when it all kicks back.

How are you feeling about One Piece's anime right now? What are you hoping to see before Wano comes to an end?