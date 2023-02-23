Netflix's One Piece Locks In Another Red-Hair Pirate

Netflix's live-action adaptation of One Piece will set sail later this year, and with its arrival, we'll see the first official series that brings Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates to the "real world". With a number of the major characters of the Shonen series that spawned from the mind of creator Eiichiro Oda already cast, it would seem that an important figure to one Straw Hat in particular has also been confirmed as Usopp's father, Yasopp, will be joining this new production.

Yasopp isn't just the father of Usopp, the resident sniper for the Straw Hat Pirates who was introduced as a would-be pirate that was akin to the "boy who cried wolf", but the swashbuckler is also a member of the Red Hair Pirates, led by the nefarious Red-Haired Shanks. Shanks, for those who might not know, helped in setting the stage for Luffy to take a bit of the Devil Fruit that gave him his rubber abilities, and despite his looming presence in the series, hasn't had an official face-to-face with Monkey for quite some time. Despite his daughter being introduced in the latest film, One Piece Film: Red, fans are still waiting to see Luffy and Shanks finally have a chat, or perhaps a fight.

One Piece: The Father of Usopp

Reportedly, Stevel Marc will be taking on the role of Yasopp in the first season of Netflix's One Piece, having previously had roles in The Mauritanian, Professionals, Commandos, Lockdown, and Black Sails to name a few, with the actor previously hinting at his involvement thanks to his Official Twitter Account:

At present, the upcoming live-action adaptation has yet to reveal when we can officially expect these new Straw Hats to land on Netflix, also having yet to reveal footage when it comes to the live-action adaptation that sees Eiichiro Oda. Anime live-action adaptations haven't had the best reputation in the past so the upcoming One Piece series will have some high expectations to meet amongst the fan community if it is hoping to live up to its source material.

