One Piece Creator Asks ChatGPT For Story Ideas in Viral Clip

If you haven't heard about ChatGPT yet, you better get ahead of the curve. Launched in November 2022, the OpenAI has become a go-to source for tech lovers to chat with one of the best public artificial intelligence available. In the past few months, the service has only become more and more popular. So naturally, the creator of One Piece decided to put the tool to the test.

And how did he do that? Well, Eiichiro Oda is a crafty man. In a new video, the creator is seen chatting with ChatGPT, and he asks the service to give him some ideas for the manga's next arcs.

Yesterday, Oda asked #ChatGPT about the next story.🤣 "Hi, I'm the author of One Piece. I can't come up with nice next developments of OP. Would you consider a super amazing story on behalf of me?😋"

GPT: How about Shadow King appearing in front of Straw Hats and trying to kidnap pic.twitter.com/5C18UQCgxT — sandman (@sandman_AP) February 22, 2023

"Hi, I'm the author of One Piece. I can't come up with nice next developments of One Piece. Would you consider a super amazing story for me," Oda is seen asking the service. And of course, the AI comes up with a tale that doesn't sound half bad.

"How about Shadow King appearing in front of Straw Hats and trying to kidnap Chopper using his shadow ability? Robin searches for the Shadow Tribe she has met before for defeating the enemy. Straw Hats visit Shadow Island. Luffy finally defeats the Shadow King and rescues Chopper. Robin gains new knowledge about the tribe's history," the AI pitched. "Here's another idea: Straw Hats decide to help "aliens" and fight an evil witch."

As you can see, the first idea isn't all that strange. In fact, the pitch fits in with One Piece rather well. It proves the AI understands Robin's interest in knowledge as well as Luffy's determination to save his crew when need be. As for the second pitch, well – that is harder to explain. Aliens are definitely more of a Gintama thing, but if Oda wanted to, he could make aliens a thing in One Piece.

Obviously, this test from Oda was nothing more than a gag for fans, but it also proves ChatGPT is learning by the minute. As artificial intelligence advances, everything from artwork to acting and more will find itself subjected to the tech. And now it has been made clear manga creators may also be impacted by the rise of AI.

Have you tried out ChatGPT since its launch? Or will you leave the tech to guys like Oda? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.