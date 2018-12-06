‘One Piece’ Planning Special Double Episode

One Piece is as strong as ever before, and the anime has got fans hanging on to its every episode. Now, it seems the series is ready to bring out one highly anticipated episode, and it will be doing so in style.

This week, fans might have been disappointed to see One Piece hit up a break, but the anime will make up for it soon. According to new report, it turns out the show will air a double episode this winter. As the ‘Whole Cake Island’ arc approaches its climax, One Piece will hype the finale with a back-to-back event.

So far, it seems episodes 868 and 869 will comprise the special. Reports have indicated the event will cover chapters 892-893 of the manga, so readers are already feeling hyped about the debut.

If you are not familiar with One Piece‘s current arc, this double episode will be the second to join the ‘Whole Cake Island’ arc. The first took place earlier in the year when Sanji reunited with Monkey D. Luffy after taking his leave from the Straw Hats. The dramatic episode was met with positive reviews, and this next double episode.

For those who have read chapters 892-893, they will know why the double episode was ordered to adapt their pages. The meaty chapters give a major update on the Straw Hats as they continue their flight from Big Mom, but their biggest star is Luffy. The captain reaches the climax of his battle with Charlotte Katakuri, and the fight gets as tense as you’d expect. Following a close call for Luffy, the hero makes one of his most impressive comebacks to date against the Sweet Commander, and his battle peaks when Luffy uncovers a brand-new form of Gear Fourth.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold.