One Piece Fans Are Loving Luffy's Wackiest Face Yet

One Piece's anime is now in the midst of working its way through the the start of the Egghead Arc from Eiichiro Oda's original manga, and fans are loving Luffy's goofy new face seen in the newest episode of the series! One Piece kicked off 2024 with a bang as it started adapting the first arc of the Final Saga of Eiichiro Oda's original manga series, and with it Luffy and the Straw Hats have stumbled upon a brand new island with tons of mysteries to unfold. But for Luffy, it's just another fun day of adventure despite how rocky of a start he had.

This is the first arc following Luffy unlocking his Gear 5 form, and his first arc as an Emperor of the Sea. Upon meeting a fellow member of the Worst Generation, Jewelry Bonney, she asks him why he doesn't have the white hair seen in his wanted poster. It's here that Luffy gleefully responds that it's a look at when he's most free, and starts to bend his body in the same cartoonish way he does in Gear 5. And while that transformation had some wacky Luffys, fans are loving a particular in between look because of just how off it is.

Read on to see what fans are saying about Luffy's wacky moment in One Piece Episode 1090, and let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!