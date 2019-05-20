One Piece Preview Confirms Rob Lucci’s Return

One Piece has kept its eye on the Yonko for so long now that some fans might have forgotten its other baddies. Before there was Blackbeard or Big Mom, there were guys like Rob Lucci giving the Straw Hats trouble, and it seems the former C9 member is ready to get another close up.

Recently, One Piece put out a new episode preview, and it was there fans met up with Lucci once more. Episode 886 will feature the CP-0 member during the Reverie arc, and it seems he will be causing more trouble yet again.

“The threat of a Celestial Dragon who suddenly strikes falls on Shirahoshi. He has Rob Lucci from Cipher Pol on his side and no one can stop him,” the preview explains.

As it would seem, Lucci has decided to put his money behind Charlos and his power as a Celestial Dragon. Hired to protect the ruler, Lucci comes to Charlos’ defense when the man announces he will be taking Shirahoshi for himself.

For anime fans, the return of Lucci will be an exciting one as he’s not been seen for awhile now. The last time the show visited the fighter was during the Heart of Gold arc before Lucci briefly appeared in the One Piece Film: Gold. Now, Lucci is set to make his comeback in the anime, but Monkey D. Luffy and the team will not be around this time to keep him in line.

Though its been some time since Lucci was seen, fans of One Piece will surely remember the villain given his role in the anime’s earlier days. As a member of C9, Lucci was a main villain during the Water 7 arc and and the Enies Lobby arc. In fact, the man’s fight with Luffy during the Enies Lobby arc is still considered to be one of the anime’s best fights ever, so netizens are excited to see what this reintroduction will bring down the line.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.