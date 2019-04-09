‘One Piece’ Anime Has Fans Wondering If Shanks Has A Son

One Piece is moving into a new arc, and the anime is bringing up lots to ledes to explore. As the ‘Reverie’ story grows, fans expect the Straw Hats to uncover new challenges, but that is not the thing fans are the most intrigued by nowadays.

When it comes down to it, the thing on everyone’s mind is Shanks and his family.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you have waded into the One Piece fandom as of late, you will know something big just went down in the East Blue. At long last, episode 878 checked in on Monkey D. Luffy’s hometown, and it was revealed Makino has a son.

The quick scene checked in on Makino before she learned about Luffy’s recent journey. The woman was seen overlooking the sea with a baby boy in her arms, and the child is hers. Now, fans are wondering who the father might be, and the most popular theory points to Shanks.

For now, the baby doesn’t have many identifiable features outside of their green hair. Still, the theory persists that Shanks is the father of Makino’s son. The rumor has grown as fans have often questioned the relaxed relationship between the adults; Even from season one, Shanks and Makino became a popular ship which many fans accepted as head canon.

To date, One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda has not revealed the father of Makino’s baby, but he did address the issue in a fan Q&A. The artist would not name specifics, but Oda did say the father was likely “that man”, a comment many interpreted to be Shanks given how talked-about his romance with Makino is amongst fans. So, for now, fans will have to wait and see whether this boy ages into some fiery red locks like his maybe daddy.

So, do you think Shanks is the father of this baby? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about that Joker trailer, WWE Wrestlemania 35 and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!