‘One Piece’ Sees Kaido, Blackbeard Make a Return

One Piece has kicked off the Reverie arc and as fans are reminded of just how far Luffy has come since he began his journey, the series is also teasing some major confrontations still on the horizon. It’s only natural considering his new notoriety, but now that he has been dubbed as the “Fifth Emperor of the Sea” Luffy is getting attention from some dangerous sources.

The latest episode of the series sees Kaido and Blackbeard make a return as the episode demonstrates just how the current Four Emperors are reacting to Luffy’s big advances following the Whole Cake Island arc.

Episode 879 reveals that the newspaper full of Luffy’s exploits has not only made its way to Shanks, as revealed in the previous episode, but the other three Yonko as well. Kaido is angry because he can’t quite figure out just why the pirate who ruined his SMILE trade during the Punk Hazard arc was also causing trouble in Big Mom’s territory. Big Mom is revealed to be just as angry as Luffy’s “victory” over her has ruined her reputation.

But Blackbeard’s reaction is interesting as well as he became a Yonko during the time skip. Like Kaido’s cameo, Blackbeard is obscured by shadow as he reacts to the news. He laughs and deems that it’s too soon for Luffy to be considered one of the Emperors, and it’s quite ironic considering how fast he took Whitebeard’s place following his death. Though fans are hoping to see more of Blackbead, Kaido is actually the next Yonko fans will be seeing more of.

Without giving too much away, Kaido will be appearing during the Wano arc of this series following the events of the Reverie arc. And with Kaido’s appearance comes Luffy’s biggest challenge yet.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.

