‘One Piece’: Here’s What The Rock Could Look Like As Franky

Like it or not, One Piece is slated to enter the live-action world. An adaptation of the acclaimed manga is in the works, leaving fans more than curious about how such a feat can be done. Many of them have tried to bring the Straw Hats to life through art, and it seems Franky got his own reimagining recently.

Unsurprisingly, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson looks like he could do the cyborg justice. So, someone should send the actor the first few volumes of One Piece.

Over on social media, a fan took their fan-cast artwork to Facebook. As you can see below, a user called K164 took their photoshop skills to town by turning Johnson into Franky… and it actually works surprisingly well.

The visual uses an older image of Johnson from his pro wrestling days, but the star still has a physique which suits the Straw Hat. After being given some teal hair, Johnson is given some hulking mechanical arms only he and Franky could lug around. With his hot pants in place, the actor looks ready to fix up the Thousand Sunny, and fans aren’t sure if they love or hate this could-be casting.

While Johnson’s blockbusting career may keep him from a live-action anime series, there are other actors who could fill in Franky’s shoes. There has been little word on the One Piece remake since it was announced over a year ago, but casting will be an integral part of the show. Creator Eiichiro Oda is said to be involved with this Hollywood production, giving fans hope that the Straw Hats will be done justice. In the past, the artist has said Franky’s nationality would be American, so Johnson would fit the bill. But, if the action star is all tied up, maybe Hollywood could call up one of his friends?

So, could you support a casting like this? Or would the Rock do better as a Marine? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

