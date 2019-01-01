‘One Piece’ Gets Impressive Live-Action Makeover In New Commercial

One Piece is ready to have a stellar new year, and it looks like Japan is stepping up its treatment of the Straw Hats already. A brand-new commercial starring the pirate squad has gone up, and it gives an impressive live-action take on the rowdy bunch.

Recently, Indeed Japan put out a commercial advertising its career search services. It was there the company decided to use the help of the Straw Hats, and the live-action reel has got fans buzzing.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After all, it isn’t everyday fans see Tony Tony Chopper come to life as an actual reindeer.

The Indeed website now has a One Piece themed page which gives keyword suggestions like “Develop Sanji’s recipes,” “Chopper assistant,” and “Strawhats crew recruitment”//t.co/VJouSvjD0I pic.twitter.com/KHv4ftR6rH — nakaMaddie ✨ (@othatsraspberry) December 31, 2018

As you can see above, Indeed Japan has shared its various One Piece commercials, and they all feature the Straw Hats. A variety of actors were tapped to bring the iconic pirates to life, so Nami is played by none other than Rika Izumi. Luffy can be seen played by Takumi Saitoh while Zoro is taken care of by Hiroyuki Ikeuchi. As for Usopp, the long-nosed pirate is played by comedian Daigo while Sanji rounds up the group through Yosuke Kubozuka.

Oh! And Chopper is played by an actual reindeer. So, if that ruins all of your tanuki dreams, we’re here for you.

This is not the first time One Piece has been touted in live-action, but this is its latest take on film. Places like Universal Studios Japan have hosted stage plays which bring the cast of One Piece to life, but fans are paying close attention to this iteration as Eiichiro Oda’s series is eyeing a Hollywood adaptation.

For those who aren’t in the know, One Piece has been optioned for a live-action TV series, and Hollywood will be overseeing the project. So far, no network has put a bid on the buzzed-about adaptation, but current reports indicate the show will adapt One Piece from the start with the ‘East Blue’ saga going down first.

So, how do you like this live-action take on One Piece? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.