‘One Piece’ Shows-Off Luffy’s Trickiest Scheme Yet

One Piece has put Luffy in one of his toughest situations yet in the battle against Katakuri in the Mirro-World, and even though it looked like Luffy turned the tables, the good times are unfortunately over.

Luffy’s not one to let some setback bring him down, and he lucks into one of his trickiest schemes yet: snatching Brulee and running through mirrors again.

When he realized his Gear Fourth was at its limit, Luffy was stuck fighting against Katakuri without the use of his Haki. Without Haki for that long against such a strong opponent he can’t even hit under normal circumstances, Luffy had no choice to run from Katakuri until he could figure out what to do.

That’s when he runs across Brulee, who had been hiding in an corner of the Mirro-World, and a hilarious smirk comes across his face. In this moment Luffy remembers her power (and fans can see exactly when he connects the dots, hilariously) and he suddenly grabs her and jumps through a nearby window. Katakuri catches wind of this far too late, however, and breaks the window that would have let him follow Luffy.

Luffy’s not out of the woods yet, however, as now he’s suddenly on Nuts Island as it’s being attacked by a raging Big Mom. The end of the episode sees him in her crosshairs so it will be interesting to see where his sneaky scheme takes him next.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold.

Oda revealed some news about One Piece‘s future in a recent interview as well. Stating that he was about 80 percent done with the manga at this point with the Wano arc, fans are worried that the series may be coming to an end sooner than they thought. But it wouldn’t be wrong to infer that the ending will most likely still be years away given how much of the world there is to explore and just how well it’s selling week to week.