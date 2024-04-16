One Piece: Gear 5 Luffy Dub Debut Streaming Date Announced

One Piece's English dub has finally made its debut with Gear 5 Luffy, and fans will be able to stream these new episodes with Crunchyroll very soon! One Piece's English dub has been running at a speedy and steady clip for the last few years as they have been quickly catching up to where the Japanese broadcast is, and one of the many big moments fans were excited to see dubbed was the highly anticipated fight between Gear 5 Luffy and Kaido on the roof of Onigashima's Skull Dome. As the English dub makes it way through Wano, it's time for this battle to kick off in full.

The official One Piece dub episodes featuring the debut of Gear 5 Luffy have made their digital premiere across store platforms, but Crunchyroll has announced that they will begin streaming this newest batch of episodes (from 1062 to 1073, with Episode 1071 being the special Gear 5 Luffy debut) beginning on May 5th. This will be part of the celebration for Monkey D. Luffy's birthday, which Crunchyroll is promising their will be more surprises revealed on the day of starting at 4:00PM PT.

(Photo: Toei Animation)

How to Watch Gear 5 Luffy English Dub

One Piece Episodes 1062 to 1073 of the English dub release will begin streaming on May 5th with Crunchyroll, and they hype Gear 5 Luffy's debut episode as such, "Bouncing on the ground and becoming a giant, Luffy enjoys his new, bizarre power while Kaido is bewildered and can't make sense of it. Meanwhile, Kid, Law, and Luffy's other allies continue the fight down below against flames and enemies alike, waiting for Luffy to emerge victorious."

This won't be the only new dub episodes being offered, however, as Crunchyroll has announced that they will also be offering even more One Piece dub specials beginning on May 7th in the United States, Canada, South Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. They include the following:

One Piece TVSP – 3D2Y

One Piece TVSP – Episode of Sabo

One Piece TVSP – Adventure of Nebulandia

One Piece TVSP – Heart of Gold

One Piece TVSP – Episode of East Blue

One Piece TVSP – Episode of Skypiea

Are you excited to stream a new batch One Piece's English dubbed episodes soon? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!