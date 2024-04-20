One Piece Celebrates Luffy vs Lucci With Epic New Poster

During its time, One Piece has introduced a number of enemies to Luffy. From Crocodile to Akainu and Big Mom, the list goes on and on. These days, the anime is thriving because One Piece is pitting Luffy against one of his fan-fave foes. And now, the team behind One Piece is hyping the comeback with some special artwork.

The poster, as you can see below, puts Luffy and Lucci in the front. We can see the captain of the Straw Hats in his Gear 5 form, and Luffy looks downright terrifying in the state. As we have learned, the Gear 5th form turns Luffy into a god of sorts, so you can bet Lucci did not have that on his list of possibilities when he came to Vegapunk's island.

(Photo: Toei Animation)

Of course, Lucci caught Luffy by surprise with his own power boost. The man hit the battlefield with an awakened Devil Fruit power. As you can see in the poster, the showcases just how powerful the two fighters have become since One Piece first pitted them together. Lucci and Luffy squared up against each other way back in the day during the Enies Lobby arc. Luffy was forced to take on Lucci in a bid to bring Nico Robin to freedom. And for years, the battle stood as one of the best in One Piece history.

If you are not caught up with One Piece these days, well – the anime is easy to find. You can binge the anime from start to present over on Crunchyroll. These days, One Piece is even streaming on Netflix, so you can brush up on all things Grand Line. So for those wanting more info on the series below, you can read its official synopsis below:

"As a child, Monkey D. Luffy was inspired to become a pirate by listening to the tales of the buccaneer "Red-Haired" Shanks. But Luffy's life changed when he accidentally ate the Gum-Gum Devil Fruit and gained the power to stretch like rubber...at the cost of never being able to swim again! Years later, still vowing to become the king of the pirates, Luffy sets out on his adventure...one guy alone in a rowboat, in search of the legendary "One Piece," said to be the greatest treasure in the world..."

