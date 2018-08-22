‘One Piece’ Reportedly Planning Big Anime Announcement

One Piece has a long history behind it, and fans are preparing to celebrate another big milestone for the series. Next fall, the anime will celebrate its 20th birthday, and a new report says the show has a big surprise in store for fans.

So, all you fans need to find your tin-foil hats and get to speculating.

On Twitter, noted anime reporter Yonkou Productions had fans buzzing over his One Piece tease. According to his report, One Piece is planning to make a “huge announcement” regarding the anime’s big anniversary next year in an upcoming issue of Weekly Shonen Jump.

To be specific, Yonkou Production says the news will drop in issue 39. So, for now, fans can only take a guess at what’s down the pipe for One Piece. Right now, the anime is working its way through the “Whole Cake Island” arc as Monkey D. Luffy prepares to take on one of his best fights yet. With the Thousand Sunny safe from Big Mom at the moment, Luffy is ready to get Charlotte Katakuri off his team’s back. The captain took the man into the Mirro-World to battle, and manga readers are ready to see the epic clash go down on TV.

Right now, fans have a few guesses about the update, and they revolve around One Piece entering a new arc. The anime has a ways to go before the ‘Whole Cake Island’ story closes, so the reveal may confirm when the show will reach the manga’s ‘Wano’ arc. After all, it has been quite some time since Zoro or the Heart Pirates were seen on screen, and fans are missing the absent allies.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has been collected into 87 volumes, with a few chapters yet to be included. It’s been a critical and commercial success worldwide, with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with 430 million copies sold.

