One Piece Reportedly Eyeing New Character Designer

One Piece is looking to light a fire under fans with its next arc, and there has never been a better time for the anime to do so. At long last, the TV series will lean into the Wano arc after dropping hints about the story for years. And if a new report is right, One Piece will do all this with a brand-new look.

Recently, an article went live in Japan from Hochi News, and the piece had something interesting to say about One Piece. Fan-translators have confirmed the article says the anime is getting a new character designer, and netizens are rightfully freaking out.

After all, it isn’t everyday the Straw Hats get a makeover, and fans have been waiting for the crew to freshen up for more than a decade now.

According to Hochi, the anime will bring in a new character designer when it brings its Wano arc to the stage. This newcomer will be joined by new series director Tatsuya Nagamine. The director of Dragon Ball Super: Broly will be bringing his expertise to the anime this summer, and fans are eager to see what this new talent can do for the crew.

After all, it has been quite some time since One Piece got a character redesign. The last time the TV show brought in new talent to overhaul its leads was in 2009, more than a decade ago. Kazuya Hisada took up the post all those years ago, so fans are ready to see how Wano will treat the Straw Hat team differently.

