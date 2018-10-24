‘One Piece’ Previews Sanji’s Next Fiery Battle

One Piece may be focused on Monkey D. Luffy right now, but the show isn’t letting the other Straw Hats stray. The anime is deep into the ‘Whole Cake Island’ arc, and Sanji Vinsmoke has become an integral part of the story. So, it makes sense for the chef to get into some solid fights, and he’s about to tackle a big opponent soon.

So, while Luffy worries about Charlotte Katakuri, it is time Sanji met up with the one and only Oven.

Recently, One Piece aired a preview for its next episode, and it was there fans got a look into Sanji’s next fight. It turns out the chef will come face-to-face with Oven soon, and Big Mom’s son will not be coming around to play.

“In the meantime, Sanji and the others who are trying to deliver the wedding cake confront the man of heat, Oven,” the preview teases fans.

“When a furious punch is about to his Chiffon, Sanji finally takes action!”

The teaser doesn’t show Sanji battling Oven, but it details the encounter’s lead-up. Fans are shown clips of Sanji in full disguise as the hero gets ready to move Big Mom’s wedding cake. However, things go south when Oven shows up to punish Chiffon for aiding those trying to assassinate Big Mom.

As manga fans know, Chiffon doesn’t have a hope of taking down Oven, but Sanji does. He is unable to fight the fiery Devil Fruit user openly since he’s in hiding, but he finds an opening eventually. When Pound intervenes to save Chiffon from Oven, Sanji gets into the battle. He moves so quick Oven cannot see him, but Sanji is able to free Chiffon from the older man’s grasp. So, if you are ready to see Sanji strip his chef hat and show off his deadly kicks, you won’t want to miss this next episode.

Eiichiro Oda‘s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold.