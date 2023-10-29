One Piece Anime Returns With Emotional Shanks Scene

One Piece has started to set the stage for what's to come in the anime after the fallout of the Wano Country arc, and the anime has brought back Red-Haired Shanks to the series with an emotional scene for Luffy! One Piece's anime is now working its way through the Wano Country's final moments as after the fight with Kaido and Big Mom, it's been revealed through small updates from the Marines that the rest of the sea has fallen into chaos during the time that Luffy and the others had been isolated in Wano's lands.

One Piece has been working through the latest slate of episodes filling in the gaps of everything that's happened while Luffy and the others had been fighting Kaido, and it's gotten the attention of some pretty big names now that Luffy has been crowned a new Emperor of the Sea. With Shanks making his return to the anime to react, an emotional scene sees him thinking back to when he saw Luffy as a kid and left him behind all those years ago.

Why Is Shanks Back in One Piece?

One Piece Episode 1081 sees news of Luffy's victory make it across the seas, but it's revealed to not be the only major shake up as the fallout of the Reverie has made some dramatic changes in power as the people get more restless. It seems to be the case for Shanks' crew as well as they all want to reunite with Luffy again after seeing how successful of a pirate he's gotten to be on his own. For Shanks, he is feeling emotional as well thinking back to his time with Luffy as a kid.

It's here that fans see not only new versions of some classic Luffy and Shanks moments from the early moments of the One Piece anime, but there's brand new material as well revealing how Shanks stole the Gum-Gum Fruit from a military ship before it ended up in Luffy's hands. He starts to think about the past, but decides that instead of reuniting with Luffy he'll focus on the future and nabbing the One Piece itself.

