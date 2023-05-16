One Piece Hypes Zoro vs. King Climax With Special Promo

The One Piece anime is now working its way through the climax of the Wano Country arc with its latest episodes, and the promo for the next episode of the series is hyping up the explosive finale for the fight between Roronoa Zoro and King! While Luffy has been dealing with Kaido on the roof of the Skull Dome, the rest of the Straw Hats had been settling their final fights against Kaido's forces. This led to a final set of fights featuring Zoro and Sanji against Kaido's two most powerful underlings, and Sanji was able to bring his fight to an end with the previous episodes.

One Piece was able to bring Sanji and Queen's fight to its own explosive ending, but before that happened we got a final look at how Zoro was starting to make sense of Enma's power and using his own Conqueror's Haki in a new way. It seems like now that Sanji has ended his fight in full, it's time to go back to Zoro as the promo for the next episode of the One Piece anime has dropped a slick "vs." teaser to hype up the grand finale to Zoro's fight with King. Check it out below:

One Piece: How to Watch Zoro vs. King Fight

When we had last seen Zoro fighting against King, he was still very much struggling against the Beast Pirates' member's full power. It was Zoro trying to make sense of the fact that Enma had been constantly draining his Haki through the fight and making it tougher for Zoro to keep fighting back. But as One Piece Episode 1062 teases with this slick promo, this fight between the two will be heading to its conclusion now that Zoro has begun channeling his Conqueror's Haki through his swords.

There's a chance that One Piece might expand this fight further, but after Sanji and Queen's climax got a promo like this before it aired, it's likely that Zoro and King will be reaching its climax with the next episode as well. With how much Sanji and Queen's fight impressed fans, there's a hope that Zoro could continue to do the same when he brings down his own powerful foe.

What are you hoping to see from Zoro's fight with King as it comes to an end? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!