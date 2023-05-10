One Piece Symphony Coming To North America This Summer

One Piece is firing a salvo of material at anime fans thanks to its many mediums in 2023. With the anime continuing to follow Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates' fight against Kaido and the Beast Pirates, One Piece's manga is exploring the final saga of the series. With Netflix currently working on the live-action adaptation that will present the Straw Hats in a brand new light, the shonen franchise is set to give fans in North America a live-action performance thanks to a symphony.

Music has always been a big part of the Straw Hat Pirates' anime, with the musician known as Brook joining Luffy's crew during the series and adding some major musical notes to their quest in the Grand Line. While the swashbucklers haven't had much time to enjoy musical notes in either the anime or the manga, this summer symphony hitting North America will give anime fans the option to listen to some of their favorite tunes from the anime. One of the biggest recent anime symphonies came in the form of a live performance focusing on the world of the Z-Fighters thanks to the Dragon Ball Symphonic Orchestra, though this shonen performance has yet to make its way to the United States.

One Symphonic Piece

The One Piece Music Symphony will be performing in Dallas Texas on July 5th this summer, with an additional performance taking place in Los Angeles California on July 15th ten days later. The performances will feature composer Kohei Tanaka and singer Hiroshi Kitadani helping to perform some of One Piece's biggest musical numbers. Considering the series has over one thousand episodes and a handful of movies, there are plenty of tracks to choose from for the band.

Aside from this live band's performance, and the upcoming Netflix series slated to arrive later this year, Japan is also scheduled to have a wild show that will take place on ice. One Piece on Ice will adapt an earlier saga in the series' history, putting both the shonen heroes and villains on ice skates. Unfortunately, unlike the Symphony experience, One Piece on Ice hasn't confirmed that it will be making its way to North America.

Will you be looking to attend one of these performances this summer? Which anime series has the best music to date? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.

Via ANN