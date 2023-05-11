One Piece Cosplay Brings Back Katakuri

One Piece has introduced some of Luffy's strongest foes over the course of Eiichiro Oda's long running manga and anime franchise, and one awesome cosplay has brought back one of the most notable back to the spotlight with a cool new take on Charlotte Katakuri! Although the One Piece manga is now in the midst of the first major arc of the Final Saga, and Luffy has taken on some very strong foes since then, Luffy's fight against Katakuri during the Whole Cake Island arc marked a major turning point for the Captain of the Straw Hat Crew.

His fight against Katakuri pushed Luffy in ways he had never been pushed before, and as a result Luffy was able to unlock new abilities such as a new mastery of the Observation Haki and even a new version of the Gear Fourth form. It was because Luffy was facing off against someone with similar abilities to his own, and thus ended up becoming one of the most memorable fights in One Piece yet. Now artist @gia.gerardi on TikTok has brought Charlotte Katakuri back to the spotlight with some perfect cosplay! Check it out:

@gia.gerardi HES BACK AND BETTER katakuri onepiece anime animetiktok ♬ sonido original – yukitakt

How to Catch Up With One Piece's Manga and Anime

One Piece's manga has had some massive developments since the events of the Whole Cake Island arc, so there's even a chance that Katakuri could come back someday! Luckily there are easy ways to catch up and even get ahead of where the anime's run is, so if you wanted to read ahead in the manga to see what's been happening to Luffy, One Piece's manga is now currently available to read with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library. You can even find the three most recent chapters completely for free.

If you wanted to check out the One Piece anime instead, you can now stream it with Crunchyroll together with many of the specials and other extras released over the years. They tease the One Piece anime as such, "Monkey. D. Luffy refuses to let anyone or anything stand in the way of his quest to become the king of all pirates. With a course charted for the treacherous waters of the Grand Line and beyond, this is one captain who'll never give up until he's claimed the greatest treasure on Earth: the Legendary One Piece!"

