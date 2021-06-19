One Piece Art Assembles Brooke's Skeleton Crew

✖

One Piece's latest arc in both the anime and the manga has been the "War For Wano", which has seen each of the Straw Hat Pirates preparing for the battle against Kaido and his Beast Pirates, with one fan celebrating the rocking spookiness of Brook by giving him his own "Skeleton Crew," While Brook is considered the Soul King, easily being the best musician among the Straw Hats, it's clear that the biggest battle of the swashbucklers will see the skeleton having to put down his instruments and fight to free the nation of Wano from quite a few nefarious figures.

Brook is the eighth pirate to join Luffy's crew, having eaten a Devil Fruit that actually allowed him to return from the grave, but in the form of a skeleton who still held onto the personality of his once-living self. Joining the Straw Hats at the end of the Thriller Bark Arc, Brook isn't necessarily on the same level of power as the likes of Luffy, Zoro, Sanji, and other members of the Straw Hats, but the walking, talking pirate has definitely proved that he is a worthy addition to the pirates that sail the Grand Line using the Thousand Sunny ship.

Instagram Artist Steve J Ho shared this "Skeleton Crew" that joins Brook on stage, including the likes of Marvel's Ghost Rider, Masters of the Universe's Skeletor, and Diablo's Leoric to name a few, which would make for quite the powerful ensemble of supernatural characters in anime or otherwise:

Currently, the anime has just finished showing viewers the early life of Kozuki Oden, the Shogun of Kuri who became the best hope for Wano Country opening its borders to the world, but was captured by Kaido and Orochi, paying for his "crimes" with his life. Unfortunately for Oden, the wandering samurai didn't have the luxury of eating a Devil Fruit that would return him from the grave like Brook, with numerous pirates attempting to make the dreams of Oden come true by completing his task in the world of Wano.

What other skeletons would you like to see jam alongside One Piece's Brook? Do you think Brook will walk away from Wano in one piece? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.