‘One Piece’ Fans Are in Love with Belo Betty

One Piece‘s Reverie arc has seen some familiar faces of the past make their return to the anime series, but there have also been a crop of new characters springing up. The latest episode of the series features the anime debut of the Revolutionary Army’s four captains, and while filling in this crucial piece of the lore, fans fell in love with one of them in particular.

Through a combination of character design, action, and role in the Revolutionary Army, Belo Betty has quickly become a new fan favorite crush for fans of the series. It was quite a strong debut for a lot of folks.

In Episode 880 of the series, Belo Betty is introduced as the captain of the Eastern Forces of the Revolutionary Army. Though her debut is quite memorable as she strolls into a town being attacked, and a woman runs into her chest. Even beyond this design and introduction getting attention, Betty showed off her strong personality in which she motivated the people of the town to fight back.

As the flag waiver of the Revolutionary Army Captains, Betty uses the Pump-Pump Fruit to amplify the feelings of those around her and gives them a boost of strength. This shows she plays a crucial role in recruiting to the Army’s cause, and this is further emphasized by the fact that she takes the lead in speaking with the townspeople.

After they defeat a Blackbeard affiliated pirate, she gives the defeated pirate to the townspeople so they can claim the hefty bounty. After this, Betty cemented herself in fans’ minds for sure. In fact, here are some of the ways fans have reacted to Belo Betty’s debut:

BELO BETTY HAS THE INVITATION TO BREAK MY NECK THANK YOU — ryn (@georgemeIies) April 14, 2019

Belo Betty can step on me 😍 what a beautiful queen pic.twitter.com/j2F1vJkPHS — Marie Trafalgar (@MarieTrafalgar) April 15, 2019

As you can see, fans are excited to see more of Belo Betty for a bevy of reasons. Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.

