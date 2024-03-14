One Piece Cosplay Goes Emperor Level With Big Mom

One Piece is now in the Final Saga of Eiichiro Oda's manga and anime franchise, and one awesome cosplay is helping to really remind fans of Big Mom's Emperor level power! One Piece is now working its way through the first major arc of the Final Saga of the series, but Luffy and the Straw Hats would not have gotten there without taking out Big Mom and her crew first. Although Big Mom had been behind the scenes lurking as a major Emperor threat, it wasn't until Whole Cake Island that fans got to see how truly terrifying she could be.

One Piece then kept her as a major antagonist through two major arcs as Luffy and the others could only escape from her in Whole Cake Island, and could only finally defeat her in Wano Country arc with the help of several fighters across several different crews. It demonstrated what kind of strength it took to become an Emperor, and what kind of strength Luffy will need to show now that he's become one in her place. Bringing Big Mom's power back to the spotlight showcasing why she was an Emperor is artist elden_cosplay on Instagram. Check it out:

How to Watch and Read One Piece

One Piece's manga and anime are now in the first major arc of the Final Saga of Eiichiro Oda's franchise thus far with the Egghead Arc. You can find the three newest chapters of the manga for free with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library if you wanted to see the latest events of the series unfold each week. If the anime is more your jam, One Piece: Egghead Arc has started its adaptation of the first arc of the Final Saga and isn't too far off from where the manga is at this time either if you're worried about staying up to date that way.

You can catch up with the latest episodes of One Piece on Crunchyroll and Netflix. If you wanted to go back and check out more of the One Piece anime from the very beginning (along with various OVAs, movies, and other specials) instead, you can find the entire back catalog streaming with Crunchyroll in Japanese and English language dubbed audio. There's also the first season of the live-action One Piece series streaming with Netflix as well, if you wanted even more One Piece.

Where does Big Mom rank among your favorite One Piece villains? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!