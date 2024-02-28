One Piece Cosplay Brings Blackbeard's Crew to Life

One Piece has been setting up Blackbeard and his crew as most likely the final obstacle Luffy and the Straw Hats will need to overcome before it's all over, and one artist has awesome brought all of them to life through cosplay! Marshall D. Teech has steadily become one of the most interesting antagonists to watch as Eiichiro Oda has begun to set the stage for whatever grand plan he has for the finale. Blackbeard has quickly taken his place as an Emperor, and is now angling himself towards the One Piece treasure itself with the newest manga chapters and anime episodes.

One Piece has only seen Blackbeard's crew grow stronger as each of the already fearsome members have started to gain powerful Devil Fruit abilities since the last time we had seen them in action, and it's clear that they are going to be a pain to deal with if Luffy and the Straw Hats are going to have any chance of reaching Laugh Tale themselves. Reminding fans of just how fierce the members of Blackbeard's crew are is artist kappy_w on TikTok, who has awesome shown off a cosplay for each of the members. Check it out:

How to Catch Up With One Piece Anime

Blackbeard has begun to make his move in the newest chapters of One Piece's manga, and the newest episodes of the anime so it's the best time to catch up with it all as the Final Saga continues to take shape. If you wanted to catch up with the manga, you can find the three most recent chapters of the series for free with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library (and the entire back catalog with a paid subscription). If the anime is more your speed, One Piece: Egghead Arc has begun to adapt the first arc of the final saga.

One Piece: Egghead Arc is now streaming the newest episodes of the anime with both Netflix and Crunchyroll, and with Crunchyroll you can find the entire back catalog of episodes, movies, OVA specials and more with both Japanese anf English dubbed audio offered. It's the best time to check it all out as things are going to get more intense than ever before.

What are you hoping to see from Blackbeard's crew before One Piece's anime and manga come to an end? Let us know all of your thoughts about it and everything One Piece in the comments!