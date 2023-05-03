One Piece Drops Curious "Burn Scar" Tease

One Piece has been setting the stage for the real climax of the story as it works through the first major arc of the Final Saga of the long running manga series, and the newest chapter of the One Piece manga has dropped a curious new tease about the man with a "Burn Scar" who apparently holds one of the final Ponegliffs to Laugh Tale. One of the big teases for the Final Saga thus far has seen both Shanks and Blackbeard making their moves to gather the rest of the Ponegliffs, and it was revealed that one of them was actually held by someone with a Burn Scar.

It was teased to Luffy at Wano that it was a clue to one of the final Road Ponegliffs belonged to the man with the Burn Scar, and that he needed to discover what that meant for himself. The newest chapter of the One Piece manga continues this mystery with an interesting new tease as Blackbeard's crew reveals that this man rides in an all-black ship and apparently has a dangerous power that destroys any other ship that comes close.

(Photo: Shueisha)

One Piece: Who is the Man With the Burn Scar?

One Piece Chapter 1081 showcases a flashback that helps to explain how Kuzan ended up joining Blackbeard's crew during the chaos of the New World time skip, and it's here that Blackbeard's crew tells Kuzan about their plans to grab the final Ponegliffs they need. Explaining that one of the final Red Ponegliffs is held by the man with the Burn Scar, and adding to the tease is the fact that he apparently rides in an all-black ship. It's also told that ships that come close are swallowed by a giant vortex if they get too close also.

Blackbeard's crew theorizes that the final Ponegliff and the man with the burn scar is someone who works with the government, and that would likely be a plot to make sure that pirates never get their hands on it. As Luffy and the other Emperors are now working towards getting the final Ponegliffs, it won't be too much longer until this man with the burn scar is fully revealed.

