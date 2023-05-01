One Piece Explains Why Kuzan Joined Blackbeard's Crew

One Piece has been making all sorts of massive reveals as Eiichiro Oda works through the first major arc of the Final Saga of the long running One Piece manga series, and one of the big reveals from the newest chapter of the One Piece manga explained why Kuzan actually joined up with Blackbeard and his wild crew! One of the reveals that surprised fans during the New World Saga was that following Aokiji's loss to Akainu, he ended up becoming a member of Blackbeard's crew. Not only that, but Kuzan's since become the captain for the tenth ship.

As One Piece continues to make its way through the Egghead Arc with Luffy and the Straw Hats stuck fighting against the Marines, the newest chapter of the manga revisits some of the other major battles happening to Kid and Law since they left Wano's shores. With a flashback in One Piece's latest entry, it's revealed that Kuzan eventually agreed to become Blackbeard's newest crew member simply because Blackbeard invited him to do so.

One Piece: Why Did Aokiji Join Blackbeard?

One Piece Chapter 1081 flashes back to what happened to Kuzan after her lost to Akainu for the position of Admiral, and he had since continued wandering around the sea. Coming across members of Blackbeard's crew, he ends up drinking with all of them as he tells them about the fight with Akainu. It's here that Blackbeard and his crew tell Akainu about how they are searching for the other two Ponegliffs, and rather than fight about it, Blackbeard invites Kuzan to join his crew instead.

Blackbeard entices Kuzan with the fact that he's become a free man, and chased by the government, the only way to truly be free is to join the crew. Kuzan and Blackbeard don't trust one another, naturally, but Blackbeard suggests that none of his crew members really trust one another anyway. At the same time, they're all together for the shared interest of eventually getting the One Piece treasure at the end of their journey.

How do you feel about Kuzan joining up with Blackbeard's crew in One Piece? What do you think it means for the eventual final battle against this deadly crew? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!