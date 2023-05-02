One Piece Creator Proves Their Genius With Wild Rubik's Cube Stunt

The creator behind One Piece often impresses fans for how smaller teases pay off in big ways years after their first introduction to the manga, and now the One Piece series creator has impressed once more by proving their genius with a wild Rubik's Cube stunt! One Piece is now working its way through the first major arc of the Final Saga of its long running manga series, and each new chapter has been setting the stage for the end. At the same time, there are some big reveals capitalizing on teases that had been set in place many years ago.

It's this kind of attention to detail that fans of One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda's work are fond of, and goes to prove that the creator just might be on a whole other level. That's especially the case with the newest share from Oda himself as the One Piece anime and manga's official Twitter account has shared a surprise video where Oda can be seen solving a Rubik's Cube puzzle in one minute with only a single hand needed to do it. Check it out below:

How to Watch and Read One Piece

You can check out the One Piece manga with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library, and find the three most recent chapters available completely for free. With Luffy and the Straw Hats in the final stretch of their journey, some of the bigger characters fans have been waiting to see more of in action have started to make their move towards the final One Piece treasure. So now is the best time to catch up!

If you wanted to check out the One Piece anime instead, you can now stream it with Crunchyroll together with many of the specials and other extras released over the years. With over 1000 plus episodes under its belt as of this writing, Crunchyroll teases the One Piece anime as such, "Monkey. D. Luffy refuses to let anyone or anything stand in the way of his quest to become the king of all pirates. With a course charted for the treacherous waters of the Grand Line and beyond, this is one captain who'll never give up until he's claimed the greatest treasure on Earth: the Legendary One Piece!"

How do you feel about One Piece's creator secret genius skill? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!