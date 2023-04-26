One Piece Cliffhanger Wrecks Another Major Pirate Crew

One Piece has been running at full speed ever since Eiichiro Oda kicked off the Final Saga of the long running manga series, and the cliffhanger from the newest chapter of the One Piece manga has wrecked another major pirate crew that were aiming for the One Piece! The Final Saga has been nothing but chaos so far as while Luffy and the Straw Hats are trying to survive an attack from the Marines on Egghead, fans have gotten some updates about a few of the key pirate crews that are making their way through other major islands and paths that Luffy didn't take after Wano.

While Luffy and the Straw Hats are in some troubled waters of their own, it's been revealed in previous chapters that the paths Kid and the Kid Pirates and Law and the Heart Pirates have been filled with their own major challenges too. Kid has already been taken off the board following a confrontation with the Emperor Red-Haired Shanks, and now the newest One Piece manga chapter has taken Law and his crew off the board with a full destruction as well.

(Photo: Shueisha)

One Piece: What Happens to Law's Crew?

One Piece Chapter 1081 revisits Law as his fight against Blackbeard and his crew and taken a turn for the worst. It was previously revealed that Blackbeard had chosen Law's path at random with the knowledge that he would come face to face with one of the three Supernovas' crews following everything that happened at Wano, but despite Law's efforts, it's revealed that their Polar Tang ship had been completely sunk by Blackbeard.

It's revealed that the ship has been destroyed, and the Heart Pirates crew has been sent deep into the ocean as a result. While Law was nearly killed by Blackbeard, it's revealed that Chopper had slipped Bepo one of his Rumble Balls that allowed Bepo to become a Sulong for a brief period. It's here that Bepo's able to save Law and helps his captain escape, and while Law tries to tell him otherwise, Bepo retreats for now with the hope that their crew will find their own way to survive.

But as of now, the Heart Pirates have been totally defeated.