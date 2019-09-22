Latest One Piece Chapter Ends with Epic Boa Hancock Cliffhanger

One Piece‘s manga is reaching a critical level as not only is the Land of Wano soon erupting in a major war, but the latest chapter providing some notable updates from the fallout of the Reverie Arc. Fans took notice of how this mini-arc came to an abrupt end before Luffy and the others headed into the Wano Country officially, and Chapter 956 finally returned to this event to fully reveal what the various royals decided how to change the world after their big meeting. And it’s quite a shake-up as it’s soon revealed that the Seven Warlords system has been dissolved.

While we don’t quite get to see what this will mean just yet, Chapter 956 ends on a huge cliffhanger as the Marines are now trying to arrest the various Warlords of the sea. Including the fateful return of the Pirate Empress, Boa Hancock, who’s readying herself for battle as the chapter comes to an end.

Although Boa Hancock has made her official return to the anime with her appearance in the One Piece: Stampede film and tie-in filler arc in the TV series, it’s been quite a while since we have since her in the manga. Chapter 956 revealed that a majority vote during the Reverie had lead to the dissolution of the Seven Warlords, and that means that all the protections they had gained from working with the Marines have now been revoked.

Because of what Doflamingo and Crocodile did in Alabasta and Dressrosa abusing their power as a Warlord, the Seven Warlords are now once again criminals in the eyes of the marines. Chapter 956 comes to an end with each of the Warlords preparing for battle after hearing the news, and Boa Hancock makes her stand.

As Marine battleships surround the seas around her home of Amazon Lily, Boa Hancock calmly declares that she is ready to fight, “Don’t panic. You seem to have forgotten something. The reason they chose us to be the Seven Warlords was for our strength!!” and Hancock has a point.

While this teases that Hancock will be getting into the action further in a future chapter, she’s also correct that the Marines entered this agreement with the Warlords as a way to get them on their side. Boa Hancock is one of the strongest fighters of the seas, and hopefully this means the Marines will be getting a huge reminder of this soon.

